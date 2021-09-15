Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $94.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.