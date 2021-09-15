Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 80,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

