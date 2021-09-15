Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $344.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

