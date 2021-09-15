Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

