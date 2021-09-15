Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $216.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.17 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

