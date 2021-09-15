Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.81.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.59.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

