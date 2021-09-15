Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.81.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.