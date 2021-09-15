Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

