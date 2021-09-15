Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,776,000 after acquiring an additional 545,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 231,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 146,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

