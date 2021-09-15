Madden Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 307,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.