Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

