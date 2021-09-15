MahaDAO Price Tops $2.79 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $867,483.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00005876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

