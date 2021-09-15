Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 209 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.72. 2,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,137. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

