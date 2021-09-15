Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $107.34. 208,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,124. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

