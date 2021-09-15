Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,868,000.

VAW stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.80. 3,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,388. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.51.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

