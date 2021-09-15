Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 123,661 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,120 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

