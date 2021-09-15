Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.70. The company had a trading volume of 72,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,019. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.