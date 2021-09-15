Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.75. The stock had a trading volume of 116,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

