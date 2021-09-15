Managed Account Services Inc. Purchases 997 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.68. 22,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,029. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average of $146.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

