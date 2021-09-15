Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 129 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.35. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

