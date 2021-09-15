Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,813. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

