ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post sales of $5.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. 309,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

