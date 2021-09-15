Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 94,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,680,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

