Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.91. The stock had a trading volume of 839,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.