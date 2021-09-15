Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,455,000 after acquiring an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,909,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,122,000 after acquiring an additional 165,074 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 544,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.07. 4,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

