Marcum Wealth LLC Has $65.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $446.10. 108,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

