Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

