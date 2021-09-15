Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,068,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after buying an additional 328,247 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.30. 11,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,682. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.