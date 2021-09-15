Marilyn Matz Sells 4,157 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TER stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

