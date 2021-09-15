Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 294,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 178,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF)

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

