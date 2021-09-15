Mark L. Shifke Buys 28,435 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BTRS opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

