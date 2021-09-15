MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $429.40

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $429.40 and last traded at $431.15, with a volume of 2683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.49.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.20 and a 200 day moving average of $479.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 382.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

