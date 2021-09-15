Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Toro were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

