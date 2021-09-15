Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,868 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after acquiring an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $942,564,000.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.43. 24,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,359. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $295.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

