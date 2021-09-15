Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,218 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 2.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $67,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 63,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,096. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.