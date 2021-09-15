Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,216.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,598. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

