MAX Exchange Token (MAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,923.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $699,775.24 and approximately $30,923.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,425.24 or 1.00025931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00070050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00896484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.00433951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00305643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00073326 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

