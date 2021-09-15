MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,409 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

