MCF Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01.

