mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 284.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCLDF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 93,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. mCloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.