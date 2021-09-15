Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.95

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €3.95 ($4.65) and traded as low as €3.80 ($4.47). Medigene shares last traded at €3.85 ($4.52), with a volume of 2,525 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €3.95 and a 200-day moving average of €3.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

