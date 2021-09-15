MediShares Reaches Market Cap of $9.24 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $484,343.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00147503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00855329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

