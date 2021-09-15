Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.