Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 1,297.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $487.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

