Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 597,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,674,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $104.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86.

