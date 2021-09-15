Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 36,248 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85.

