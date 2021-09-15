Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,269 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 473.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,577 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

UPS opened at $191.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average is $193.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

