Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,943 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

