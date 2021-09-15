MIB Coin (MIB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $325,906.28 and approximately $105.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00117396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 427,453,831 coins and its circulating supply is 150,151,903 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

