Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 6,188 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $739,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $107,458.98.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

